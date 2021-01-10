Tommy Bunner Shutt, 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Tommy was born May 16, 1944, in Rockport, Indiana, to the late Thomas and Cathryn Bunner. Tommy was a graduate of Rockport High School and Lockyear Business College. She was an executive employment service administrator for South Central Bell for 20 years and Guardsmark Inc. for 30 years, retiring at the age of 70.
One of her greatest joys was the many vacations to Cape San Blas, Florida, with her sister, Vicki Martin, and special cousins Terry Lant and Deborah Hedrick.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Robert Wyndell “Spud” Shutt; and her brother, Michael Bunner.
She is survived by her children, Jane (Colburn) Clark and Meg (Greg) Bratcher, both of Owensboro, and John Shutt of Louisville; grandchildren Campbell Clark and Thomas Bratcher; sister Vicki Martin; brother Mark Bunner; aunt Mary Anne Parker; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Her children wish to honor her request that there be no visitation or funeral service.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy should take the form of contributions to The Heartford House/Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or Miller’s Merry Manor, 815 Washington St., Rockport, IN 47635.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
