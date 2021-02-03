LIVERMORE — Tommy Case, 68, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Edward Thomas Case was born Oct. 28, 1952, in Island to the late William Thomas “Mutt” and Ruby Catherine Whitaker Case and was better known as “Tommy” to both his family and friends. Tommy was a construction worker and a member of Bethel Outreach Ministries in Livermore. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and drinking coffee with his friends.
Survivors include a son, Tim Case of Owensboro; two daughters, Tesia Case (Frank Harris) of Hartford and Hailey Case of Livermore; three grandsons, Caleb, Tucker and Kenneth; three brothers, James Case (Becky), Darrel Case (Anita) and Steve Case (Patricia), all of Livermore; two sisters, Liz Douglas (Jeff) and Marcella Conrad (Morton), both of Livermore; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Graveside services will be 4 p.m. Thursday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County with his brother, the Rev. Steve Case officiating. There will be no public visitation. Tommy’s services will be streamed live at 4 p.m. Thursday on www.musterfuneralhomes.com.
Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Tommy’s family. Due to the governor’s mandate, masks or facial coverings are required during all services.
The Tommy Case family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tommy Case Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
