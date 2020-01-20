Thomas Anthony “Tommy” Coomes Sr., 69, of Owensboro, loving father and Papaw, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital. He was born on May 21, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Joseph Alphonsus Coomes Jr. and Teresa Helen Boteler Coomes. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, David Eugene Coomes, Joseph Dennis Coomes, Ivan Glenn Coomes and Paul Francis Coomes; sister-in-law, Brenda Coomes; and a niece, Kelley Coomes.
Tommy graduated from Daviess County High School in 1968 and purchased his first business, Tichenor’s Shell service station soon after. He was an entrepreneur at heart and had several businesses over the years. In 1988, he opened his own mechanic shop, Executive Auto Repair, which he owned and operated for 32 years until his passing. He was a trusted and respected mechanic and a businessman who could fix just about anything. He loved airplanes, boating and water skiing, although, his first love was golfing, which is where you could find him most days when he wasn’t working. He was formerly a long-time member of Windridge Country Club and more recently, Owensboro Country Club. Tommy enjoyed dancing the night away, singing Johnny Cash, and taking trips with friends, especially the Trike Tribe. He lived life to the fullest, had a smile that could fill up a room and was always willing to help someone in need. He will be dearly missed by the community and so many family and friends.
The family would like to offer sincerest gratitude to the University of Louisville Hospital trauma team who took such good care of him and the family during this difficult time.
He is survived by his children, Melanie Ann Coomes, Christie Michelle (Geno) Conner and Thomas Anthony Coomes Jr.; grandchildren Meghan Leigh Dickinson, Mason Anthony Richard, Caden Anthony Coomes, Kayla Athena Coomes and Cash Jay Conner; great-grandchildren Camden Richard Willis and Kamiah Leigh Adams; sisters Joyce Ann (Paul) Lambert, Lois Marie (Charles) Hoskins, Rita Faye (Billy) Wood, Doris Carolyn Barber and Jane Anita Coomes; sisters-in-law Mary Goretti Coomes and Lou Robertson; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and best friend of 35 years and former spouse, Susen Lambert Wink.
The funeral service for Tommy Coomes will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory where visitation will be from 2 until 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday. The family is planning a celebration of his life to follow the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Puzzle Pieces Inc. or the Brain Aneurysm Foundation https://give.bafound.org/.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tommy Coomes may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented