Tommy Dewayne DeHart, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Tommy was born in Daviess County on Nov. 19, 1973, to Jerry Wayne DeHart and Darla Torrence Smith.
In the words of his wife, Tommy was amazing! He was a hard-working man and skilled in operating his own flooring business. Tommy had a heart of gold. While sacrificing for his family, he also had time to serve others when needed. He was a quiet but strong man and very funny in private. Tommy was a strong family man who would drop everything to enjoy watching or doing things with his children. From watching his son play football, fishing, music or cooking, Tommy was their biggest cheerleader. By God’s grace, Tommy had overcome much adversity in his life and was a follower of Jesus Christ and member of Pleasant Valley Community Church.
Tommy was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Frances Clark DeHart Hall.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 15 years, Charity Mabrey DeHart; four children, Georgia, Genesis, Gabrielle and Grant, all of Owensboro; father Jerry DeHart (Sandy) of Calhoun; mother Darla Smith of Ohio County; sisters Lisa Taylor, Amy Doss and Nioka O’Bryan (Jarrid); brother Michael DeHart (Heather); maternal grandmother Lynn Geary Roy (Jim); and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Pleasant Valley Community Church. There will be a meal following the service for all who attend.
Care has been provided by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Tommy DeHart at www.gofundme.com/f/expensefundforDeHarts.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tommy DeHart may be left at www.glenncares.com.
