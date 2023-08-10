CLEATON — Tommy Edward Bratcher, 71, of Cleaton, died Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at 6:35 a.m. at his residence. He was a maintenance foreman at Central Pallet Mills and was also a member of Central City Church of Christ.
Survivors: children, Shane (Jackie) Bratcher, Ashley (Nicolas) Bratcher, and Kendrick (Kitta) Bratcher; brothers, Bobby Bratcher, Mike Bratcher, and Timmy Bratcher; and sisters, Diane Miller and Brenda Mayes.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Miller Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
