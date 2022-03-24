HARDINSBURG — Tommy Goff, 65, of Falls of Rough, died on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at his residence. He was a farmer and member of Community Praise and Worship in Hardinsburg.
Survivors: wife, Claudia Goff; father, Charles Goff; daughters, Cathie Rivera and Rachelle Poole; brother, Robert Goff; and sisters, Betty Rose Nash, Theressa Hinton, and Frances Miller.
Service: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Community Praise and Worship under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery in McQuady. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, 2022, at the church, and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Gideons International.
