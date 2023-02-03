Tommy Henning, 78, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at his home on the farm that he loved with his wife and his beloved daughter, Michelle, by his side. He was born in Axtel Apr. 8, 1944, to the late Charles Franklin and Mary Pauline Mattingly Henning. Tommy was a farmer who lived and cared for his land all his life. He was a master conservationist and served on the soil conservation board in Breckinridge County and the Southern States Boards in Breckinridge and Grayson Counties. He had many friends in the farming community, and many young people that he wanted to see become farmers. He was known for his love of children, animals, and UK basketball. He was a devout Catholic and his love for praying the rosary was well known. He served in the United States Army National Guard.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maxine Butler Henning; daughter, Michelle Henning of Lexington; sisters, Betty Ann Payne (Joe) of Hardinsburg, Sister Mary Henning of Maple Mount, and Helen Butler (Larry) of Leitchfield; brothers, Francis Henning (Sue) of Hardinsburg, Larry Henning (Mary Edward) of Hardinsburg, and Mike Henning (Charmaine) of Hardinsburg; Goddaughter, Missy Hart of Leitchfield; Godson, Shane Hinton of Hardinsburg; five nephews; two nieces; and many lifelong friends.
The funeral service will be held at noon Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Breckinridge County FFA Chapter.
