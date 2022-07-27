HAWESVILLE — On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, Tommy Keown, loving husband and father of three sons, passed away at the age of 72. He passed peacefully at home with family by his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Tommy was born August 6, 1949, in Owensboro, to Tom and Vivian Keown. He graduated from Hancock County High School, attended Western Kentucky University, and served honorably in the U.S. Army. On May 25, 1972, he married Debbie Adkins. They raised three sons, Mike, Greg, and Brad.
Tommy was employed at Century Aluminum in Hawesville for 37 years, retiring in 2010. He enjoyed working on his farm, watching ball games, traveling, and spending time with his family. His more than 25 years of work and service to the local baseball programs earned him the distinguished honor of Tommy Keown Field at Vastwood Park. Tommy was a proud husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, work ethic, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He was the best dad a son could have.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Vivian Keown.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie; three sons, Mike (Lucinda) Keown of Peninsula, Ohio, Greg (Lindsey) Keown of Prospect, and Brad (Jenae) Keown of Lewisport; grandchildren, Preslee, Kade, Kendra, Kolby, Drake, Avery, Emerson, Reece, and Rowan; sister, Cheryl (Denny) Wroe; nephew, Dwayne (Tina) Wroe; and niece, Renae Pierrard.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the Vastwood Beach House. All friends are family are welcome to attend. There will be no formal service.
Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport is in charge of the arrangements.
