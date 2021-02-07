ROCKPORT, Ind. — Tommy Lee Martin, 87, of Rockport, Indiana, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. He served in the U.S. Army during the end of the Korean War, was employed with the South Spencer School Corp. and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Martin; son Timothy Lee Martin; daughter Lisa Kay Brown; and sisters Jerry Ruth Lutz and Jane Hart.
Memorial service: 2 p.m. at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contribution: Trinity United Methodist Church.
Commented