BEAVER DAM — Tommy Maggard, 69, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. Tommy retired from Peabody Coal Company and was a member of UMWA Local and Slaty Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors: wife, Tammy Maggard; stepchildren, Brent (Carissa) Wortham, Tiffany McCreary, and Tina (Brandon) Fulkerson; and siblings, Johnny Maggard, Lonnie Maggard, Stephanie Sanford, Carol Fille, and Joyce Branning.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, September 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Maggard Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Hospice of Ohio County, 1211 Main St., Hartford, KY 42347.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
Commented