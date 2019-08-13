Tommy Ray Weaver, 62, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence. Tommy was born May 11, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan to the late Thomas Andrew Brown and Syble Hailes Weaver. Tommy was raised in Alabama then moved to Missouri where he was a farmer. He then moved to Owensboro where he worked for the city as a Refuge truck driver.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Hedges Weaver, his children, Robbie (Terry) Dillon, Shane Weaver, both of Missouri, Tabitha (Andrew Shawn) Razer of Tennessee, Scotty Heishman, Richard (Dennae) Hedges, both of Owensboro, Matthew (GJ Kira) Bishop of Oregon, 21 grandchildren, his siblings, Sharon (Tim) Norris of Florida, Sam (Sherrie) Hailes, Linda (Rick) Kidd, both of Arkansas, David (Deb) Hailes, Susie (Mike) Rouse, Rita (Billy) King, all of Alabama, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, all in Alabama.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Elmwood cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
