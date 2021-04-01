Tommy Wayne Camfield, 63, of Utica, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his residence. He was born Dec. 26, 1957, in Morganfield, the son of the late Charles and Rosie Whooten Camfield.
Tommy was a good father, papaw and husband who loved fishing and working on cars. He attended Utica Baptist Church.
Left to honor Tommy’s memory are his wife of 40 years, Tina Riggs; one son, Charles Wayne Camfield; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild on the way.
Memorial services will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Utica Baptist Church with Pastor Shea officiating.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Camfield.
