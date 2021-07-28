Tonia Kaye Rager Henderson, 49, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Jan. 7, 1972, to Bill and Ruthie Hester Rager. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. Tonia loved her children very much. She always had a positive attitude and a great personality.
Tonia is survived by her children, Logan Rager and Alexandra (Matthew Bratcher) Henderson; her grandchildren, Lukas Rager, Zakaria Bratcher, Zayne Bratcher and Zehavah Bratcher; her nephews; great-niece and great-nephews; and her siblings, Bill Rager Jr. and Charity Rager.
Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Henderson family to help with funeral expenses.
