GREENVILLE — Tonia Lou Bard, 52, of Greenville, died on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital.
She was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. She worked in production at the Opportunity Center in Greenville.
Survivors include her loving mother, Sharon Bard; one daughter, Jessica Nicole (Patrick) Cobb; one brother, Ryan Lovell (Stephanie) Bard; twin sister, Sonia Sue (Russell) Conner.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at First Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Bibbs Funeral Home in Greenville is in charge of arrangements. Facemasks are required.
