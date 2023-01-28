Tonia Shocklee, 51, of Owensboro, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her residence. She was a member of the Voice of the Lord Tabernacle in Livermore.
Survivors: daughter, Brittany (Eric) Hall; son, Sammy (Autumn) Shocklee; and brothers, Jamey Howell and Rodney Howell.
Service: Noon Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Island Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Tonia Shocklee Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
