Anthony Lee Boehmann, 64, of Owensboro, passed away June 11, 2020, at his home. He was born Jan. 1, 1956, in Owensboro to the late Frank Lawrence and Helen Schartung Boehmann. Tony retired after 38 years from Modern Welding, was a U.S. Army veteran and also was in the National Guard. He enjoyed westerns, NASCAR, music, singing, and was an avid UK fan, but most of all, Tony loved spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Steve, Frank and Denny Boehmann.
Survivors include his three children, Jennifer (Eric) Malott, Shannon (Andy) Warnock and Clint (Keisha) Boehmann, and their mother, Vickie Boehmann; stepchildren Nathan (Sarah) Payne, Isaac (Marianna) Payne and Geneva (Morgan) Statts, and their mother, Kimberly Payne; eight grandchildren, Isaac, Luke, Eli, Madison, Emma, Ava, Kayla and Kelsie; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Boehmann Smith; a brother, Bob (Wanda) Boehmann; three sisters-in-law, Jenny, Carolyn and Gilda Boehmann; a special nephew dear to his heart, Den Boehmann; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Private family services will be on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Tony’s service will be available for viewing at 10 a.m. Monday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery with Military honors.
For those who would like to attend the funeral service but cannot due to capacity limitations, the family requests that you wait in your cars in the funeral home parking lot and follow the funeral procession to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club of Owensboro.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
