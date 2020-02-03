HARDINSBURG — Tony Carol Pile, 79, of Hudson, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his residence. He retired from Gates Rubber Company.
Survivors include his children, Cindy Douthitt, Sherry Johnson, Missy Bowen, Greg Huffer, Timmy Pile, Steve Pile, Pat Pile and Jeff Pile; and sister Norma Caplan.
Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens, Elizabethtown. Visitation: From 3:30 to 8 p..m. Monday and after 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Expressions of sympathy: American Heart Association.
