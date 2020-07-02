LIVERMORE — Tony Day, 77, of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Herbert Anthony Day was born July 27, 1942, in Owensboro to the late John Philip and Mildred Delilah Brashear Day and was married to the former Janis Jane Bolton April 4, 1998. Tony was the owner and operator of Day Fluid Controls of Owensboro and a member of the Island United Methodist Church, where he served as president and treasurer of the Methodist Men’s Club and was a member of the church praise team. Tony was also a member of the Island Brothers music group and loved music. He also enjoyed golfing, boating, horse racing and University of Kentucky basketball.
Survivors include his wife, Janis Day; three sons, Jason Day of Owensboro, John Day (Sherri) of Rockport, Indiana, and Michael Day (Melissa) of Livermore; a stepson, Daniel Hicks of Livermore; three stepdaughters, Crystal Chappell (Shad) of Drakesboro, Tamela Hobgood (Jeff) of Hanson and Angela Jarvis (Paul) of Benton; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and three brothers, Steve Day (Carolyn) of Houston, Philip Day (Judy) and Joe Day (Helen Ann), both of Owensboro.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Island Community Cemetery in McLean County, with the Rev. Eric Espada officiating. There will be no public visitation. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Tony’s family.
Tony’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Tony Day family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Tony Day, Memorial Fund, c/o Muster Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 160, Calhoun, KY 42327.
