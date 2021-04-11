Tony Dean, 92, of Whitesville, died at his home Friday, April 9, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 27, 1928, in Rowe, New Mexico, to the late Henry Sr. and Marcelina Quintana Dean. He joined the Army/Air Force at the age of 17 and served for three years before joining the regular Army and serving 20 more years for his country.
During his time in service, he received many awards and served in many countries: Germany, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Panama. He met the love of his life while stationed at Fort Knox in 1955, Bernadine Basham Dean, who survives him. He retired from the Army in 1968.
Besides his service travels, he took his family to Spain, France, Belgium, Switzerland and Holland while stationed in Germany and later on many trips out West to visit his family and to sight see at the Grand Canyon, Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and Yellowstone and Yosemite Parks. He and his wife also enjoyed trips with the seniors at the Mundy Center to some of the Eastern states and Canada.
Tony was a longtime member and usher at St. Mary of the Woods Church in Whitesville and did volunteer work with the Happy Hobos at the Foster Center and St. Vincent de Paul and was a Boy Scout Scoutmaster. He worked at VE Anderson for several years and retired from Pinkerton Tobacco in 1993.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by four brothers and two sisters.
Tony is also survived by his children, Tony (Beth) Dean of Phoenix, Cathy (Jeff) Boarman of Springville, Utah, Janet (Daryl) McMaster of Owensboro, Linda (John Clay) Durbin of Calhoun, Michael (Julie) Dean of Whitesville, Mischelle Dean of Owensboro and Steven Dean of Owensboro; 15 grandchildren, Malcom, Hypatia and Emily Dean, Jeff Boarman Jr., Zeke Boarman, Jared and Georgia McMaster, Carol Ann (Joe) Deaton, Abi (Drew) Crabtree, Aaron Cage Durbin, Zoe and Mya Dean, Savannah and Landon and Abby Dean; and two step-granddaughters, Laura McMaster (Waylon) Smith and Robyn McMaster (Tim) West, and their children, Geofferey, Anna and Wesley Powell and Madison, Alexander, Maximillian and Abigail West; five great-grandchildren, Cassandra, Marissa and Eli Boarman and Jayce and Cruise Dean; and several nieces, nephews and special cousins in New Mexico and California.
A funeral mass will be said noon Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville with burial following at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Disabled American Veterans, Louisville Regional Office, 321 W. Main St., Suite 390, Room 322, Louisville, KY 40202-6200, The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online condolences may be left at
