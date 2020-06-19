Tony Eugene Wood, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, at Norton’s Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Sept. 19, 1939, to the late Tom and Marie Wood.
Tony owned Daviess County Security, Tony Wood Signs and retired from the Airport-Sorgho Fire Department. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police. Tony most enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing cards, shooting pool, drinking coffee with his buddies and UK basketball.
Along with his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Wood; three brothers, Glenn, Dale and Bobby Wood; a granddaughter, Alysa Yewell; and a great-granddaughter, Karysn Tolson.
Tony is survived by his daughters, Toni (Richard O’Bryan) Morrison, Misty (Joey) Isbill of Owensboro and Candy (Mike) Jerden of Texas; stepdaughters Sandy Smith of Owensboro, Patti (Doug) Edmonds and Janet (Tommy) Calvert of Island; stepson Eddie (Renee) Howell of Island; a godson, David McGary; 13 grandchildren, Conor Morrison, Josh (Erin) Tolson, April (Travis) Trent, Trey (Ashby) Isbill, Stephan (Chelsea) Edmonds, Matt (Jennifer) Calvert, William (Jessica) Howell, Thomas (Rachel) Howell, Edward (Courtney) Howell, David Johnson, Angela Duke, Anastacia Simon and Jordan Johnson; 23 great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Mimi.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service will be private. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Wood shall be within current Health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge St. side of the building.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tony Wood may be left at www.glenncares.com.
