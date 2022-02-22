Tony J. Crowe, 70, of Owensboro, passed away February 16, 2022, at Baptist Health in Louisville. He was born in Owensboro on March 3, 1951, to the late Myrvin and Fanny Crowe. Tony was a graduate of KWC with a degree in business. He served as minister of music at Sugar Grove Baptist Church, Glennville Baptist Church, and Life Fellowship. He worked as a meter reader and customer service manager at OMU, where he retired. Tony was an avid cyclist in his spare time. He was known for his kindness, friendliness, and compassion, greeting everyone with a smile. He was loved by all that knew him. Tony spent the last decade of his life lovingly caring for his wife, Paula, of 41 years, who preceded him in death in 2021.
He is survived by a sister, Brenda Holman (Gary); stepson, Paul Ralph (Amy) and their children, Alex Ralph, Jessica Ralph, Lilly Ralph, and Emmy Ralph; step-great-grandchildren, Leo and Landon; stepdaughter, Missi Istre (Bryan) and their children, Ryan Istre (Deanna), Hannah Wilz (Cole) and Nick Istre.
The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Bro. Wendell Sandefur will be officiating. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
