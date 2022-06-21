Tony Jackson, 61, of Owensboro, died June 19, 2022. He was born Aug. 6, 1960 in Owensboro to the late Edward Earl and Mary Trogden Jackson.
Tony was a NASCAR fan and loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles.
Tony is survived by his wife, Anita Lynne Jackson, and his siblings; Brenda Hunt, Helen (Dan) Reed, Kenny (Tina) Jackson, Donna (Frank) Hicks, and Sarah Jackson.
A memorial service will be held in Tony’s honor at a later date.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory
