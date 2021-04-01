LEWISPORT — Tony Kluck, 69, of Lewisport, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. He was born June 26, 1951, in Owensboro, the son of the late Ray Harned and Mary Alma Yeckering Kluck. Tony enjoyed his family, and they enjoyed his dry humor. He loved driving charter buses especially driving for the Western Kentucky baseball team.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepson, David Martin; and seven siblings, Wayne, Charlene, Carman, Mona, Shelia, Thad and Laura Ann.
Left to honor Tony’s memory are his wife of 36 years, Kathy Miller Kluck; his children, Dominic Kluck (Mendy), Amanda Kluck and Jennifer Martin; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and one brother, Joseph Hadrian Kluck (Vickie).
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Haley Mcginnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Bro. James Wedding officiating. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Tony at the visitation or memorial service are required to wear a mask for the safety of all those in attendance.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 2914 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Daviess County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 764, Owensboro, KY 42302.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Kluck.
