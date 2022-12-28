Tony Lee Ellis, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 25, 1962, in Owensboro to Jennie Jenkins Ellis and late Glendle Gayle Ellis, Sr. Tony was a master carpenter during his career of 37 years at Building by Wayne Baker and Disaster Team.
Tony was a hard worker and always had to be on the go. He was a teacher of life. He made sure his children were taught how to do something instead of him doing it for them. Tony loved sports and cheering on his favorite teams, the St. Louis Cardinals, UK Wildcats, and the Dallas Cowboys. His favorite thing to do in his down time was to travel to different waterfalls and the covered bridge tours with the love of his life, his wife, Janice. Tony loved to go on cruises, and he loved driving through the country scenes just enjoying the views. He was also an avid coin collector and enjoyed his time at the casino. Along with all of the things he enjoyed doing, some of his favorite times were taking his grandchildren to sporting events; he loved sharing his passion for sports with his family. It always put a smile on Tony’s face when everyone would come over and enjoy Sunday breakfast.
Along with his mother, Tony is survived by his wife of 37 years, Janice Fischer Ellis. Also surviving are his children, Amanda (Vance) Hendrickson of Owensboro, Carrie Doyle of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jennifer (Brian) Barratt also of Owensboro; grandchildren, Asia Doyle, Sadie Priar, Tristan (Lauren) Patterson, Jonathon (RaeAnn) Pearl, Brooklyn Patterson, and Mason Barratt; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Gayle (Kathy) Ellis, Jr. of Glasgow, Don (Marcia) Ellis, and Margi (Scott) Higdon, both of Owensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, followed by a sharing of memories starting at 6 p.m.
Expressions of symapathy may take the form of charitable donations made payable to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301, American Lung Association, National Direct Response, PO Box 756, Osceola, WI 54020-0756, and/or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Ellis. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Tony Lee Ellis and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented