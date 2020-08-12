GREENVILLE — Tony Lee Flener, 59, of Greenville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 12:49 p.m. at Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital. Mr. Flener was born July 20, 1961, in Muhlenberg County. He was owner of T.F. Roofing, and was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Flener; and granddaughter Thea Flener.
He is survived by his wife, Angela Gray Flener; sons Michael Rust, Scottie (Meagan) Flener, Brandon Flener, and Bobbie Flener; daughters Tiffany (Chris) Ford, Tabitha Flener, Amber (Christopher) Palma, and Samantha Flener; grandchildren MaKenze, Keagan, Mason, Jayden, Landon, Alizabeth, Kenni, Hunter, Hope, Kingston, and Cruz; brother Tim Flener; sisters Susan Hamilton and Vicki Spence; several nieces and nephews; mother-in-law Shirley Gray; brothers-in-law Harold Gray and Shane Gray; and sister-in-law Debbie Brannon.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Rev. Curtis McGehee officiating. Burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
