Tony Lee Masterson, 61, of Owensboro, born on Aug. 26th 1959, went to be home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 25th, 2020. Tony had a heart of gold. He loved children and his precious weenie dogs.
Tony is survived by a foster brother, Anthony Francis, Sandy Kinison, dear friends Steve and Lynette Hunt and Charles Lawless, all of whom he made his home with.
Tony is sadly missed.
There will be no services at this time due to COVID restrictions. We intend to mark his passing at a later date with a meal out.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
