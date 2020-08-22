BEAVER DAM — Tony Lee White left his earthly home to go to his Heavenly Home at 10:55 a.m. on Aug. 20, 2020. Tony worked 36 years at Tamarlane Industries and had a large family there. He loved them all dearly. Tony also loved his church family at New Assembly Church. He loved God and praised him highly.
Tony leaves his parents, Leroy and Freda White, with lots of good memories. He is also survived by his aunts, Lorene Peay, Wyanita (Darrel) Holland and Linda (Roy) Geary; his uncle, Billy Ray White; and lots of cousins.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at New Assembly Church in Hartford, with Bro. Lealin Geary and Bro. Anthony Goff officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to funeral time Monday at New Assembly Church. Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the church.
