Tony Lynn Douglas Jr., 34, of Owensboro departed this life Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. Tony was born in Owensboro, and was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church. He earned an associate degree from Owensboro Community Technical College and then began working for ATTC Manufacturing in Tell City, Indiana, before his passing. Tony enjoyed spending time with his children and would take them fishing and go-karting. He also enjoyed collecting shoes and had an expansive closet of his favorite Jordans.
He was preceded in
death by his grandmother, Cassie Mae Douglas; grandfather Junior Paul Douglas; and grandmother Gertrude Hopper.
Left to celebrate and cherish his memory are his parents, Teresa (Roosevelt Thornton) Douglas and Tony (Amy) Douglas Sr.; his significant other, Katie Ernst; three children, Kazlyn, Kairo and Cameron Douglas; eight siblings, Matthew Douglas, Jeremy Harris, Shavonica Hayes, Ava Raye Douglas, Noah Douglas, Chelsea Douglas, Brian Douglas and Akiva Douglas; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
Celebration of life services for Tony Douglas Jr. will be 11 a.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Tony Douglas Jr. will be laid to rest at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery near his beloved grandmother. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel and at 10 a.m. Friday at the church prior to the service. Pastor Andre Bradley will be officiating.
Memories and messages of condolences for the family can be made at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
