GREENVILLE — Tony Ray Bethel, 62, of Greenville, died Monday at his home.
He was a paramedic at Muhlenberg Community Hospital, and was a member of New Paradise Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Natalie (Chris) Allen and Holly (Jonathan) Kirtley.
Funeral services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Visitation will be Friday after 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity will be limited in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
