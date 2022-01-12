LIVERMORE — Tony Ray Free, 65, of Livermore, died on
Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home in Livermore. Tony was an athletic coach.
Survivors include his children, Jonathon Free (Crystal), David Free (Elizabeth George), Amanda Free (Brian Russell), Anthony Free, and William Free; sister, Deborah Howell.
Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Visitation: From 11 a.m. Friday at Musters in Livermore.
Memorial contributions: McLean County Youth Baseball at https://gofund.me/4122afbe.
