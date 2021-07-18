Tonya Kaye Ash, 69, of Owensboro, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Evansville, Indiana, native was born Jan. 29, 1952, to the late Douglas and Loretta Cline Markham. Tonya loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a fun-loving and witty lady. Tonya was an avid reader and had a very eclectic taste in music. Her faith and church were very important to her and a big part of her life.
In addition to her parents, Tonya also was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ash, in 2002; and her sister, Donna “Sue” McCool, in 2017.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Chris Ash and wife Penny, Tony Ash and Angela Higdon and husband Marty, all of Owensboro; nine grandchildren, Andrew (Miranda), Matthew (Destiny), Nathan, Ryan (Kadence), Grace, Clarissa, Zackary, Devyn and Benjamin; three great-grandchildren, Rayden, Jackson and Kaira; brother Douglas Markham (Jan); and her precious cats, Samson and Delilah.
The service will be 2 p.m. Monday with visitation from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to The Owensboro Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Tonya Ash may be left at www.glenncares.com.
