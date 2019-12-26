Tonya L. Qualkinbush Gray, 49, of Owensboro, who grew up in Sumner, Ilinois, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born April 12, 1970, to the late Paul Qualkinbush and Lucreta Colbert. Tonya was a RN who loved all her patients and everyone she met loved her. She loved spending her days singing karaoke and having family time with her husband, daughters and grandbabies.
Aside from her parents, she is survived by her husband, Jeff L. Gray; daughters Erica J. Schrodt, Adrienne L. Murray and Lauren A. Murray; stepchildren, Virginia A. Gray and Jaycob T. Gray; grandbabies Rylan Murray, Elliot Clark, Cadence Persinger, Bellamy Main; two stepgrandbabies, Yasmine and Jordan Schrodt; and sisters Shelly, Paula, Roni and Margo.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in Owensboro at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation at the funeral home from 9 to 11 a.m. also on Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. Randy Jones.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Gray. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Tonya L. Qualkinbush Gray at www.haleymcginnis.com.
