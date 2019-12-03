Tonya L. Rhineberger, 51, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Feb. 6, 1968, in Evansville, Indiana to the late Sy and Linda Hafford Clark. Tonya was employed at U.S. Bank as a loan officer. She was a 1986 graduate of Apollo High School and enjoyed spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Rhineberger; two sons, Shane Raley and Brandon Raley; daughter Felicia Clark; five grandchildren, Dakota Raley, Aiden Raley, Jaxon Shadler, Ellie Clark and Leo Mattingly; and two sisters.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be no service. Burial will be at Nickel Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Humane Society, 3101 W. Second St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Messages of condolence may be made to www.davisfuneralhome.com.
