Tonya Marie Abner, 65, of Philpot, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her home. Born in Owensboro on Sept. 30, 1954, she retired from Big Rivers Electric, where she was an administrative assistant for many years. Mrs. Abner loved caring for animals and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Dean Abner Sr.; her father, James Rubin Johnson; her stepfather, Charles Edge; a brother, Jimmy Johnson; and a sister, Jamie Wedding.
Surviving are children, April (Jeff) Greer and Katie (Andy) Farmer of Owensboro, Shawn Drake of Orlando, Florida, and Jeffrey Dean Abner Jr. of New York City; her mother, Shirley Sapp Edge of Whitesville; grandchildren Alli, Zach, Halei, Christian, Landyn, Izaiah and Wrigley; a brother, Wayne Johnson of Whitesville; and sisters Kim (Tim) Slone, Delaine Johnson and Diana (Robert) Goatee.
The memorial service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Living Hope Community Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. prior to the service.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Calhoun Rd., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
