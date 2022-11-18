Tonya Sue Reynolds, 58, of Maceo, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born July 29, 1964, in Columbus, Georgia to Ellis and Kathryn Embry. Tonya enjoyed crocheting, reading, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Embry; her husband, Jerry Reynolds; her grandparents, Conrad and Iva Towery, Everett and Evelyn Embry, and Mildred Hillard; her aunts, Dorothy “Dot” Leishman and Betty Dickens; her uncle, William Towery; and Rob Zucker.
Tonya is survived by her mother, Kathryn Embry; her children, DeAnna Carby and Ryan Compton; her brothers, Toby Zucker, Todd (Kim) Embry, and Steve Embry; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Tonya Reynolds, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Tonya Reynolds may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
