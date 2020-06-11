HAWESVILLE — Tracie Brickey Frazier, 58, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on Feb. 20, 1962, to Huston and Betty Hinton Brickey. Tracie was a member of Hawesville Methodist Church and was retired from the Hancock County School System. Tracie loved her family with a passion and was happiest being Memaw, watching her grandchildren play ball. She was a lover of the sun, whether it be on a beach, by the pool or working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her father, Huston Brickey; sister, Eleanor Ann Strickland; and her mother-in-law, Mae Frazier.
Tracie is survived by her husband of 28 years, Gary Frazier, who loved her deeply; mother Betty Brickey; daughters Jenae (Brad) Keown and Stacy (Heath) Hamilton; son Chris (Tami) Frazier; grandchildren Kendra and Kolby Keown, Justin and Lanie Frazier, and Dakota and Kyler Hamilton; sister Brenda (Donnie) Aull; niece Shannon (Brian) Wynne; and great-nephew Huston Wynne.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport with Dr. Dewayne Goodgine officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.
