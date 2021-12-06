CENTRAL CITY — Tracy Allen DeArmond, 55, of Central City, passed away at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home. He was born March 24, 1966, in Indianapolis to the late Norman Allen DeArmond and the late Joyce Newman DeArmond Keen. He was a self-employed contractor and a member of Green River Chapel Baptist Church. Tracy was known as a sports enthusiast and made lifelong friends through his years of playing and watching sports. He was also known for his craftsmanship and expertise in building and remodeling, where he also formed many loyal friendships. Tracy was most proud of his role as a father to his son, Trey, whom he adored.
He is survived by his son, Trey DeArmond of Central City; sister Tammy (Phillip) Shutt of Beechmont; brothers Terry DeArmond of Bowling Green and Tom (Laurie) DeArmond of Gaithersburg, Maryland; nephews Lucas and Jacob Shutt of Beechmont and Timothy R. Rocha of Gaithersburg, Maryland; and niece Megan G. Rocha of Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Green River Chapel Church in Central City with Bro. Larry Shadowen officiating. Burial will follow in Dunmor Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made as donations to the American Cancer Society website: donate3.cancer.org.
