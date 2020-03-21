BEAVER DAM — Tracy Ann Harris Desper, 58, of Beaver Dam, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Desper; children Ryan Desper and Kara Ford; and brothers Jimmy Harris, Jeff Harris and John Harris.
In light of the current health and safety risk, private family services will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 3810.
