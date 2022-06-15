Tracy Brent “Skippy” Trogden, 53, of Owensboro passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. He was born December 23, 1968, to Gregory Brent Trogden and Lynda Trego Trogden.
Mr. Trogden was of the Catholic faith and was a laborer by trade. He was an avid UK and Dallas Cowboys fan, just like his son. He enjoyed nightly bicycle rides and playing horseshoes, corn hole, darts, Tonk, and backgammon with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Helen and Monk Trogden, and James and Barbara Trego.
In addition to his mother, Tracy is survived by his children, Vanessa (Gilbert) Whitaker, Chase Trogden (Sarah Roberts), Krystal (Tim) Donnell, Amber (Michael) Moore, and Summer Trogden; his siblings, Troy Trogden (Ruby Moore), Katilyn (Steven) Ashworth, April (Shane) Dickens, Francis Tyler (Keisha) Trogden, and Jessica Megan Trogden; his grandchildren, Braydon “BDub”, Kianna, Amiryah, soon-to-be Traceson Brentlee, Kaleb, Kaliyah, Tahli, Javon, Lynniah, Leeandra, Shaun, Kaci, Tinlee, Cameron, Isaiah, Jacob, Ethan, and Brenton; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family wishes to thank the nurses who took great care of Tracy during his stay at the hospital.
The funeral service will be noon Friday, June 17, 2022, at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to help offset the cost of Tracy’s arrangements in care of April Dickens. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Trogden. Leave your messages of condolence for the family of Tracy Brent “Skippy” Trogden and sign his virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented