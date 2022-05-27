Tracy L. Rogers, 55, of Owensboro passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was born May 28, 1966 in Daviess County to the late Rock Sallee and Barbara Sue Goatee. Tracy loved Lifetime movies, cooking, and her cat, Starscream.
She is survived by her daughter, Bethanie Goatee; son, Dustin Rogers; sister, Linda Sue Howard; and a brother, Donnie Brown.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. June 4, 2022, at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
