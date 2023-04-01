DRAKESBORO — Tracy Lynn Gary, 61, of Drakesboro, died Thursday, Mar. 30, 2023, at her residence. She had worked for Walmart and Flynn Industries in Greenville.
Survivors: partner, Roger Landrum; son, Barry Gary; daughter, Amy Gary; brothers, Jeff (Amie) Gary, Anthony Gary, and Jason (Michelle) Wilkins; and sisters, Kimberly Campbell, Glorius Dugger, Marilyn (Shawn) LeGrand, and Mary Beth Wilkins.
Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Forest Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
