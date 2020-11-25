HATFIELD, Ind. — Tracy Scott Ling, 50, of Hatfield, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Scott was born in Evansville, Indiana, on Jan. 28, 1970, to Robert Edward Ling and Brenda McKenny. He had worked in masonry and construction. Scott was a Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves fan. He never met a stranger.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents; his brother, Chris Ling; and his stepbrother, Brad Vickers.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Robert and Nelda Sue
Ling of Beaver Dam; his mother, Brenda McKenny of Toms River, New Jersey; his stepsisters, Angie, Connie Hess and her husband, Tim, Mary Ellis and her husband, Joe, and Kim Tong; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana, with Pastor Carl Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
