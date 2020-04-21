MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Tracy Tucker Holden, 54, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, sadly passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, while in the hospital. Previously from Owensboro, she graduated from OHS in 1984. She graduated from Western Kentucky University. During her career as a radiology technician doing CT and nuclear MRIs, she won the employee of the year award.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Patricia Tucker; and brother Scott Tucker.
She is survived by her husband, Barry Holden of Mt. Pleasant; her son, Ethan Heine of Phoenix; her brothers, Mike (Sandy) Tucker of Owensboro and Joe (Tammy) Tucker of Utica; and sister Tammi (Joe) O’Bryan of Owensboro.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
