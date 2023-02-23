Tramel Shalik Barksdale, 18, of Owensboro, was called home to be with God Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. He was born Aug. 5, 2004, to Willie Barksdale Jr. and Toshieka Douglas.
Tramel was an outstanding athlete and 2022 graduate of Owensboro High School. He was employed at Sun Windows while he pursued enlistment to the U.S. Air Force as a career. He further engaged in other pursuits including a Commercial Driver’s License certification, real estate sales, mobile vehicle oil change services, and other entrepreneurial endeavors while awaiting completion of his U. S. Air Force application process.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Willie Barksdale, Sr., and a great-grandparent, Ollie Durst.
Tramel leaves to cherish loving memories of his time on Earth, his parents; 10 siblings, Willie Barksdale, III, of Sacramento, California, Jaiden Kendall of Owensboro, Camron Nelson of Las Vegas, Nevada, Will Barksdale of Sacramento, California, and I’mauri Barksdale, I’nasia Barksdale, Ishmael Barksdale, Trashad Barksdale, Emani Barksdale, and Ayrish Barksdale, all of Owensboro; paternal grandmother, Deborah Barrett; maternal grandparents, Larry Sherman and Anitra Natosha Douglas; great-grandmothers, Velita Douglas and Annette Helm; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of Tramel’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the Owensboro High School North Gymnasium. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation and public viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the high school.
McFarland Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Tramel Barksdale.
