TELL CITY — Travis L. “Jonesy” Jones, 28, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 17, 2021 at Perry County Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Owensboro, on Sept. 10, 1992, son of Thomas E. Jones and Cathy A. (Miles) Ambs.
Travis was a graduate of Apollo High School in Owensboro, and was united in marriage to Brandice Miller in Brandenburg County, on March 24, 2019.
He had worked at Hunter-Douglas in Owensboro and most recently for Branchville Correctional Facility. Travis was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Owensboro and enjoyed being outside, shooting guns and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Brandi Jones, Tell City; father, Tommy Jones, Hawesville; mother, Cathy Ambs (Chuck Snyder), Owensboro; sisters, Tabitha Hall (Ronny), Utica, and Tiffany Courtney (Erik), Owensboro; nieces and nephews, Chasity Ambs, Caitlyn, Brooklyn and Bryce Ralph, Alyssa O’Bryan, Haylie Sosh and Porsha Courtney.
Funeral services will be at 4 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel. Bro. Timothy Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be from 12 p.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
