HORSE BRANCH — Trenda Heflin, 63, of Horse Branch, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at her home. She was born on Jan. 27, 1960, in Louisville to the late Jonnie and Mary Elizabeth Treece Baker. Trenda was a member of Horse Branch General Baptist Church and was a homemaker.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Odell Heflin and four siblings, Eugene Baker, Virginia Raley, Betty McNeely and Wanda Cornellier.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her children, Bradley Baker of Horse Branch, Angie (Eugene Scott) Bryant of Beaver Dam, Tony (Stephanie) Heflin of Fordsville and Ashley Roach of Fordsville; three stepchildren, Carolyn (Dan) Straw of Sandborn, Indiana, Odell Heflin of Caneyville and Bonnie Rumbaugh of Comberland, Maryland. Trenda was blessed with fifteen grandchildren, Bella, Gaybreyal, Toby, Dezarae, Makayla, Sylas, Hayden, Jason, Toni, Casie, Jessica, Jeremy, Shelby, Tyler and Jeffrey and several great-grandchildren.
Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Trenda Heflin by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
