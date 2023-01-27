CENTRAL CITY — Trent Wolfe, 52, of Central City, died tragically shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Henderson County near Highway 41-A. He spent time working as an actor and server at restaurants in Chicago, Illinois.
Survivors: sons, Grayson and Boston Wolfe, and brothers, Ted Wolfe, Todd Wolfe, and Troy Wolfe.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at First Baptist Church, 114 North 3rd St., Central City. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy: Trent Gregory Wolfe Memorial Fund c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com or to the GoFundMe set up by the family (search for Trent Wolfe on gofundme.com).
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Tucker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
