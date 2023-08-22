BUTTONSBERRY — Tresia Gail Trunnell Withers, 73, died Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at her home in Island. She was a member of The Refuge Church in Central City and a retired teacher’s aid from Livermore Elementary School.
Survivors: daughter, Sandra Stevens (Bo), and sisters, Debbie Menser and Vickie Humphrey.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tresia’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
