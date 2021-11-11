Treva Janett Crowe, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. She was born Sept. 27, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Everett and Truma Fulton Henderson. Treva had worked at the Cigar Factory for many years, as well as the Executive Inn and Macy’s. She enjoyed spending her time getting out and driving to different places.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronald Stinnett Jr.
Surviving are a son, Russell Davis and wife Laura of Owensboro; a granddaughter, Audra Shutt and husband Nathan of Owensboro; and three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Evan and Camille Shutt, all at home.
Services for Treva will be private. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to the donor’s favorite charity.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
