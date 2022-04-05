Treva Jean Steinbeck, 90, of Owensboro, passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Hermitage Care and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Jan. 18, 1932, in New Boston, Illinois, to the late Eugene and Geneva Willets Carlson. Treva was a homemaker and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She had received an associates degree in accounting and was a member of the Womens Auxiliary of AmVets Post No. 119. She loved baking for family and friends, dancing, and her dog Mitzy. Treva also had been a very competitive shuffleboard player.
Treva was also preceded in death by her husband, Daryl G. Steinbeck on Nov. 19, 2014; a sister, Helen Irven; and three brothers, Robert, Dean, and Rex Carlson.
Surviving are three sons, Lon Steinbeck and wife Anne of Owensboro, Linn Steinbeck and wife Missy of Redondo Beach, California, and Lance Steinbeck and wife Dawn of New Boston, Illinois; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial service will be 4 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
